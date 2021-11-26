Liverpool transfer news: Salah and Klopp target would form 'devastating duo'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football journalist Emmet Gates believes that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and reported target Raphinha would form a devastating duo at Anfield.



Both Raphinha and Salah are the top goal scorers for their respective clubs this season in the Premier League, as Raphinha has five goals so far and Salah leading the goalscoring charts in the top flight with eleven.



Liverpool sit in third spot in the Premier League table currently, four points behind leaders Chelsea, and with that will they look to potentially add more firepower in January?

Reports linking Raphinha to Liverpool?

The Brazil international was linked with a move away from Elland Road during the summer with transfer insider for Sportitalia TV, Gianluigi Longari, posting on his Twitter account that Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in Raphinha, but he stayed with Leeds beyond the August 31 deadline.

Also, Globo Esporte (via Liverpool Echo) reported that the players agent Deco confirmed last month that Liverpool were interested in the winger, but that there was no official approach from the Merseyside outfit and also that Leeds wanted to keep him for another season.

What has Emmet Gates said about adding Raphinha to the Liverpool ranks?

Gates told GIVEMESPORT that if you could move Raphinha over to the other wing, then the duo of Salah and Raphinha would be devastating for Liverpool.



The journalist told GMS: “I think they’ve also been linked with Leeds’ winger Raphinha, again who also players in Salah’s position but if you could put him on the opposite flank, that would be a devastating duo."

What are Raphinha and Salah's statistics for their respective clubs?

Since completing his £17m plus add-ons move to Leeds United from Rennes, Raphinha has been in good form for the Whites as he has scored eleven goals and registered nine assists in 41 appearances.



Featuring predominantly off the right wing, Raphinha has also played as a left winger, as well as both left and right midfield and also as an attacking midfielder for Leeds showing he has versatility to his game.



Whilst a natural right-winger, Salah has also played in other positions such as a centre-forward, second striker and attacking midfielder and has a phenomenal goalscoring record for Liverpool.

He has scored 141 goals in just 221 matches and has also registered 64 assists, helping his club to lift the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.



As well as team accolades, Salah also has won individual ones, as he has won two Premier League Golden Boots during his time on Merseyside, as in the 2017/18 campaign he scored 32 goals and the following season he won the award after scoring 22 goals.

