Fortnite: How To Flip A Car

One of the most enjoyable things you can do right now in Fortnite is not only driving cars around and causing carnage - but flipping them over as well.

Some of the tasks that have been asked in order to complete particular punch cards in the battle royale frenzy have been exactly that. While this may sound straightforward to some, others have been left frantically scratching their hands.

With Chapter 3 Season 1 almost here, it is expected that cars will remain in the game and that these challenges will stay the same, so it's important that you know for the next time you will need to flip over a vehicle.

That being said, you don't need to flip a car onto its back - but instead it needs to back on all four of its wheels and is easily the fastest way around this.

So how do you go about flipping cars? Scroll down to find out the easiest way to carry this quest out:

How To Flip A Car In Fortnite

It is simple to flip a car and it will take a few steps to get this task completed, and they are as follows:

Gather sufficient ramp-building materials - you will be needing them!

Find yourself any car on the map

Once you are in the car, drive up the side of the ramp to the point that it flips over when it gets to the end.

Once completed, get out of the car and press the 'interact' button to flip the car.

If you are finding this difficult to complete, then you can find an overturned Fortnite car located at Believer Beach. But bear in mind that this could be a hotspot with enemy players so you may have to fight your way to reach it before others do.

So that's it! Those are the ways that you can flip a car in Fortnite.

Get in touch and let us know how you got on carrying out this task! Did you find it challenging? Was it an absolute breeze to complete or did you need a friend either in Duos or Trios to help out? We'd love to hear from you!

