Tottenham latest news: £16.2m prodigy Pochettino signed 'has been such a disappointment'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge said that Ryan Sessegnon was such an "exciting prospect" when he joined Tottenham - but has turned out to be such a "disappointment".

Sessegnon's dreadful spell since signing from Fulham for £25m continued on Thursday evening when the 21-year-old was sent off against Slovenian outfit Mura.

What happened against Mura?

Following the arrival of Conte and switch to a back-three, which allows Sessegnon to play as a wing-back, the game against the minnows represented a massive night for the youngster.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

He was even the player selected to speak to the press the day before the game and he said that it was an opportunity that he had to take with "both hands".

But just four days after making his return to Premier League action against Leeds after nearly three months out with an ankle injury, disaster struck once again.

Sessegnon, valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, had received an early booking for a late challenge before repeating the feat just past the half-hour mark with another poorly-timed tackle, which resulted in the first red card of his career.

It means that Sessegnon will be suspended for Tottenham's final Conference League game against Rennes next month and Bridge said that the left-footer has failed to live up to previous expectations.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "When he went on loan in Germany, he actually had a really good loan spell, so that was a positive.

"He scored that goal for Spurs in Munich, but he's been such a disappointment and he was such an exciting prospect when he was at Fulham."

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

What's next for Sessegnon?

It's difficult to see where the youngster goes from here. The game against Mura was such a huge chance for Sessegnon to catch Conte's eye, but he simply fluffed his big moment.

With Sergio Reguilon firmly in control of the left wing-back spot, it's tough to see where Sessegnon's next start is coming from.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham Hotspur footballer from the 2000s? Philip Ifil Steven Pienaar Fraizer Campbell Anthony Gardner

The Conference League represented the perfect chance for him to get valuable minutes playing in Conte's system, but his red card means that he won't be able to feature in the final group game and is unlikely to get many opportunities from the start in the Premier League moving forward.

News Now - Sport News