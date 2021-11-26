Rangers latest news: Van Bronckhorst told to 'build the team around' £10.8m Ibrox talent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst should look to build a team around Alfredo Morelos to keep the Colombian forward happy.

Van Bronckhorst was appointed as Rangers boss a little over a week ago, but Hodge has already identified an important task for the Dutchman at Ibrox.

How has Morelos fared at Rangers this season?

The 25-year-old had a slow start to the season by his high standards, as he scored just once in his first six league appearances, and failed to find the net in the side's first four Europa League group matches.

However, he has begun to turn his form around in recent weeks.

He netted winning goals against Hibernian and St. Mirren in the league last month to open up a gap at the top of the table, and finally found his goalscoring boots in Europe on Thursday.

Despite only completing 67% of his attempted passes, according to WhoScored, Morelos bagged a brace against Sparta Prague to hand Rangers a 2-0 victory, and a place in the last 32 of the competition with a game to spare in the group.

What has Hodge said about Morelos?

Hodge thinks van Bronckhorst should make Morelos central to his plans at Rangers in order to keep the striker motivated.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the other thing for Morelos is to really look to build the team around him. If you do that, then that switches his ego.”

Should van Bronckhorst build his team around Morelos?

Morelos is clearly one of Rangers' most talented players when on form. He has scored over 100 goals since arriving in Scotland four years ago, and has played a major role in knocking Celtic off their perch over the last 12 months.

Still, it must also be remembered that he only has 18 months left on his contract at the club. Therefore, it is not guaranteed that he will be sticking around for much longer in Glasgow.

It could be a risky move for van Bronckhorst to build a team around a player who could depart the club in the coming months.

It may be wise for the 46-year-old to give Morelos an important role in the team over the next few months, in the hope that it will convince the attacker to sign a new deal at Rangers.

If Morelos, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, shows no sign of committing his future to the side, though, van Bronckhorst needs to have another plan up his sleeve to ensure that Rangers are not caught short, should their star striker decide to move on.

