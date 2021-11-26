Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian was sacked by the club on Sunday morning, a day after their dismal 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Solskjaer was heavily backed in the transfer market during his time at the club.

In just under three years, Solskjaer made 14 signings and spent just shy of £350m.

But how did he fare in the transfer market?

We've ranked the 14 signings he made during his spell as United manager from worst to best.

The amount of money United paid for the 14 players has been sourced by Transfermarkt.

Worth every penny

Bruno Fernandes | Sporting Lisbon to Man United | £56.70m

Fernandes has been absolutely fantastic since making the move to United in 2020.

At the time of writing he's scored 30 times and recorded 25 assists in 63 Premier League games.

He constantly gives it his all and looks set to be the club's star player for many years to come.

Good business

Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus to Man United | £19.7m

Raphael Varane | Real Madrid to Man United | £42m

Edinson Cavani | PSG to Man United | Free transfer

Ronaldo has been solid since returning to the club this summer, scoring 10 times in 14 games.

Varane has had a frustrating time with injuries since joining United, playing just nine times.

But he's been impressive when he has got on the pitch. It's no surprise that the Red Devils have struggled when the Frenchman has been unavailable.

Meh

Tom Heaton | Aston Villa to Manchester United | Free transfer

It's hard to judge Heaton given he was bought in as a third-choice goalkeeper and is yet to make his first outing for the club.

Potential star

Facundo Pellistri | Penarol to Manchester United | £7.65m

Amad Diallo | Atalanta to Manchester United | £19.17m

Both of these players have potential to be stars in the future - especially Amad.

Paid way too much

Harry Maguire | Leicester to Man United | £78.30m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Crystal Palace to Man United | £49.50m

Both Maguire and Wan-Bissaka have struggled massively in the 2021/22 season.

They are decent players but aren't worth anywhere near what United paid for them.

Disappointing:

Jadon Sancho | Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United | £73m

Daniel James | Swansea to Manchester United | £16m

Alex Telles | Porto to Manchester United | £13.5m

Odion Ighalo | Shanghai Shenua to Manchester United | Loan fee: £10.80m

Sancho has been extremely disappointing, having contributed directly to just one goal in his 15 Man United games.

James and Ighalo, unfortunately, weren't up the standard required to be a United player.

Telles is still struggling for game time despite Luke Shaw having a poor 2021/22 campaign.

Waste of money

Donny van de Beek | Ajax to Manchester United | £35.10m

Van de Beek is a decent player but he wasn't given a fair chance by Solskjaer.

At the moment, the £35m that United paid for him has been a waste.

It'll be interesting to see whether he improves under new management - he certainly has the talent needed to be a success.

