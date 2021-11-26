Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many fans of the Need for Speed franchise are still shocked that there hasn’t been a remake for the 2004 title Need for Speed Underground 2.

Regarded as a cult classic by many, the game broke records across the country with its initial success in the gaming market.

It managed to beat FIFA 2005 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to hold the title of the longest unbroken run at the top of the gaming charts, maintaining top position for over 10 weeks.

With other companies such as Rockstar taking the opportunity to remake their previous games, fans have been crying out for this so bad they’ve even made their own trailer for a possible remake.

Yes, we're sorry to break it to you, this is just a fan made trailer rather than an official remaster. Come on, EA, sort yourselves out and give it to us!

Created by Russian company Odonata, the impressive trailer showcases how they’ve imagined the game would look with current technology and animation software. Mixed with both real life and animated footage, the video really makes your mouth water at the thought of delving back into this all-time classic.

Oh the nostalgia and the beauty of modern day technology.

Odonata are a group of animators with a love for cars and motorsports, too. There’s even a sneaky Fast & Furious reference towards the end of the trailer, which is sure to be appreciated by racing fans.

What’s even more infuriating is that EA aren’t shy about making a remake either. Firstly, the Mass Effect trilogy, which was released in May this year, scored an 86% rating on Metacritic and went down a treat with fans of the franchise.

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater remastering scored an even higher 89%, as EA brought back a timeless classic in September last year.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Who wouldn’t want a remake of this Need for Speed classic?!

If they stuck to their proven formula, keeping everything that made the original such a hit but touching it up with current gaming aesthetics and mechanics, there’s no denying that this would be on everyone’s wish list should they follow through.

Time to make it happen, EA!

News Now - Sport News