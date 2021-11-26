Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Rangnick is on the verge of being appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

The experienced German coach, 63, is set to sign a six-month contract with the Red Devils after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last weekend, according to BBC Sport.

Michael Carrick took charge of United’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will also be in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rangnick is currently employed as Lokomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development but has agreed terms with United and is set to be in charge for the game against Arsenal on December 2.

The former RB Leipzig head coach is poised to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford once his contract expires next summer. United will then hire a new permanent manager, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag understood to be on the club’s shortlist.

United fans have been busy doing their research on what Rangnick will bring to the club.

Nicknamed the ‘Godfather of gegenpressing’ - a tactic that Jurgen Klopp famously managed to implement at Liverpool following his arrival at Anfield back in 2015 - Rangnick explained his football style during an interview on The Coaches Voice.

What is Ralf Rangnick's football style?

“It’s high pressing, counter-pressing football. I would say fast, proactive, attacking, counter-attacking, counter-pressing, exciting and above all, also an entertaining style of football.

“We are not big fans of square and back passes. The goalkeeper should have the fewest contacts because in every league in the world, the goalkeeper is not the best football player on the pitch.

“So for that very reason, he should not have the highest amount of contacts.

“We do not like back passes to the goalkeeper, and neither do we like square passes.”

Another video shows Rangnick saying: “You need to be aware what kind of football do you really want to play? I’m not talking a little bit of this, a little bit of that, maybe a little bit of that, a little bit of pressing.

“I mean, come on, what is a little bit of pressing? A little bit of pressing is like a little bit pregnant. Either you are pregnant or not. Either you want to play pressing or not. But please, not a little bit of pressing.”

Man Utd fans excited by Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival

United fans are now excited that Rangnick will turn out to be a shrewd short-term appointment:

