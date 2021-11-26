Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE fan who jumped the barricade at the Barclays Center during Monday Night Raw this week to attack Seth Rollins has now explained his actions.

Elisah Spencer (24-years-old), who is now facing criminal charges for his ambush on Seth Rollins on this week's episode of WWE Raw, has explained why he attacked the former WWE Champion.

Speaking to New York Daily News, Spencer said that his attack on Rollins was to aid Finn Balor, who Rollins had beaten just prior to being ambushed:

Spencer when on to speak about how he's "a fan" of Finn Balor, praising the former Universal Champion's attitude and charisma.

My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan. I like his aura, his attitude. I like everything about his charisma. I like everything about him.

The piece also notes that Spencer was part of a "catfishing scam", where the 24-year-old alleges that someone pretending to be Rollins asked him for gift cards in exchange for helping his career.

Spencer claims that he sent around $3,000 in gift cards to the person he thought was Seth Rollins, but the check that he received in return bounced, which was another reason behind his attack.

Thankfully, Spencer did at least acknowledge that his actions were wrong, noting that while he had "legitimate beef", he should have handled the situation in a completely "different way".

Spencer even went on to acknowledge that if he saw Seth Rollins today, he "wouldn't attack him", noting that he's now "moved on" from the situation:

I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef, but as a grown man, I could have settled it a different way. ... If I saw him today, I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.

Seth Rollins is being praised on social media by wrestling fans and critics for his handling of the situation, with many impressed with how Rollins kept his composure in spite of what was happening.

Seth Rollins has recently spoken about the situation, noting that it was "completely terrifying", which you can read more about by clicking here.

