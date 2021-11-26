Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Event (The End): Date, Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Fortnite are about to drop the curtains on Chapter 2 for the final time and the event is expected to be a hugely memorable one.

Epic Games are expected to produce a catastrophe of an event that is expected to dramatically shake up how the map currently looks.

The Sideways has corrupted the Fortnite island since the start of Chapter 2 Season 8 and The Cube Queen is expected to play a huge part in the endgame.

With this huge shake-up expected and with players able to take part and view the event in-game, millions of gamers around the world will be wondering what will happen and the details surrounding it.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale event, titled "The End."

Date

This hugely dramatic event takes place on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Start Time

Epic Games have revealed that the event will start at 4 pm ET, which equates to 10 pm GMT in the UK.

What Will Happen During The Chapter 2 Finale?

The End is a one-time-only event and will not be repeated. So once it's gone - it's gone!

Players will need to team up to take on The Cube Queen in what is expected to be an epic showdown. Epic Games have advised players to get themselves signed in to Fortnite at least 30 minutes before the event gets underway so it gives time for gamers to get added to respective servers.

These are the only details that have been revealed so far, but the developers have said that those that sign in before the end of the Season will receive a 225,000 XP reward - so it will be imperative that players don't miss out on that opportunity.

As well as this, they have revealed that the following Quests will be available to complete before the start of the event:

Completing the Cube Queen’s Page 1 & 2 Quests

Collecting Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink to unlock Toona Fish Styles

Trading in any remaining Battle Stars in exchange for rewards

That's all we know at this stage. But fear not, we will update this article regularly and add new information as soon as more details are revealed over the coming days. So stick with us and stay tuned.

