FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo: Kevin De Bruyne and Marcos Llorente Cards Leaked

The FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo goes live on Friday and the cards of Kevin De Bruyne and Marcos Llorente have been leaked.

All the stats have been revealed and it looks like we are in for a great promo as they have received massive boosts.

The FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo has an abundance of players involved, and the gaming community will be treated to Squad Building Challenges as well.

What is even better about this promo is that the Black Friday promo will also be running at the same time. This includes discounted packs, and the Best of TOTW.

Kevin De Bruyne and Marcos Llorente FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo Cards Leaked

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has an abundance of special cards already available in the game because they have been bringing out more promos than ever before. We see them on a weekly basis currently.

These Club Signature Promo Cards had not been known until now, but the leak has given us a look of what they will look like.

These leaks revealing De Bruyne and Marcos Llorente’s cards have surfaced on social media from leakers Jake_FutTrading and TrustFutTrader, and players will definitely want to use both in Ultimate Team.

Here are both of the special cards stats:

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Premier League

Rating: 93

Position: CM

Pace: 80

Shooting: 88

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 67

Physical: 82

Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid

La Liga Santander

Rating: 87

Position: CM

Pace: 89

Shooting: 81

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 80

Physical: 83

As you can see, both of these players look to be very overpowered and they fit the meta perfectly in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

With these cards being so overpowered, there is no doubt that these cards will both cost hundreds of thousands of coins on the transfer market.

It seems to sound like this promo could be star signings made by clubs or it could simply be players who FIFA have managed to acquire autographs from. Players will be hoping that they can pack these cards in the store, and this weekend there should be a lot of promo packs giving players an easier chance of getting these cards.

With De Bruyne from Belgium, and Llorente from Spain, you will be able to make some great hybrid squads in Ultimate Team.

