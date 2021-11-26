Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New Weapon Details Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not too far away and details around a new weapon in the game have been leaked on social media.

The battle royale game has been a huge success for many years now, and it is thoroughly exciting to see what a new chapter will mean for the game.

This will be very exciting for the gaming community as the new chapter should see some massive map changes as well as a brand new battle pass and lots of new characters in the game.

There will be a lot of new weapons coming to the game, and if they are anything like this new one which has been leaked, then we are in for a treat.

New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Weapon Details Leaked

The gaming community are quite in the dark on what will be in this new chapter, and not even a trailer has been released yet, but Epic Games have unveiled a teaser in relation to their Chapter 2 Finale event that's coming on Saturday 4th December 2021.

This is exciting times as it means we will be treated to some sneak peaks and previews in the near future and when this happens, we will provide you with all the latest updates.

These leaks have come from the reliable leaker HYPEX and they posted this new information on Twitter.

The Upcoming Chapter 3 Weapon that Epic are working on apparently sounds like a buffed FlintKnock. You can get this in Common to Legendary variants.

The details around this weapon are:

Clip size: 5

Fire Rate: 1

Damage: 27-32

Headshot Multiplier: x4

Reload Time: 5.5-6.5 seconds

It has a double weapon delay of: 1.25s

It pushes you back/up

This sounds like a very intriguing weapon, and no doubt players will be wanting to perform some crazy features as this weapon can thrust you into the air.

We can hope to not just see this type of weapon, but also some mythic weapons and some great assault rifles. When we find out more about these new weapons, we will update you straight away so keep an eye on GiveMeSport for updates.

