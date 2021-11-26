Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A big clash in the Premier League gets underway this weekend as Chelsea face Manchester United and we have all the information you need ahead of the match.



Thomas Tuchel has the Blues top of the Premier League, whilst managerless Manchester United need a win to keep their top four hopes alive.



There is some good news for the Red Devils, as they are set to appoint highly rated coach Ralf Ragnick as interim manager.

Date

Chelsea vs Manchester United is taking place on Sunday 28th November 2021 and it will be at Stamford Bridge.



Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Chelsea vs Manchester United will be televised live on Sky Sports.



TV Coverage will start from 3:30pm, where you can watch the pre-match build up..

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. The day pass costs £9.99.

Team News

Chelsea are still without Mateo Kovacic, and Kai Havertz is a doubt, whilst Ben Chillwell could be out for a long period of time due to the injury he suffered against Juventus in the Champions League.



Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane are all out due to injury, whilst Edison Cavani could return. Harry Maguire is suspended following his red card vs Watford.



Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner



Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Van De Beek, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Prediction

It is hard to see anything but a Chelsea win due to their great form and even though Michael Carrick was a great footballer, he is a rookie at being the main manager.



Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United

Odds

The bookies seem to agree as they have Chelsea as clear favourites. The odds for the game are:



Chelsea to win: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea to win: 5/1

Head to Head

There have been some great contests between the two over the years as they have played 58 games. Chelsea have won 18, United have won 17, whilst there have been 23 draws.



Last Five Premier League Meetings



Here are their last five Premier League games against each other.

​​28th April 2019: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

11th August 2019: Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea

17th February 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United

24th October 2020: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

28th February 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

