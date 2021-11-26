FIFA 22: How To Complete Goal Tension SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 have inserted a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for players to complete called "Goal Tension."

EA Sports have refreshed the latest collection of SBCs in celebration of their UEFA Champions League offerings.

They have also opted to bring us a Best of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, which have all of the most popular players from the squads that have been launched since week one, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah making the grade.

That being said, players are still frantically completing SBCs on a daily basis to ensure they receive all of the best possible rewards, with Goal Tension recently joining the party.

Scroll down to find out exactly how you can complete this SBC.

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions, Squads And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Goal Tension SBC

Here are the requirements that are needed to complete the Goal Tension SBC:

Goal Tension SBC Requirements

Nationalities: Min 4

Same League Count: Max 3

Rare Players: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Many players have already completed this SBC which looks to be challenging at first glance, but Twitch streamer and YouTuber Pieface23 finished in just a matter of minutes.

Here is the squad that he put together:

GK: Romain Burki (80)

RB: Alessandro Florenzi (81)

CB: Michael Akanji (80)

CB: Ezri Konsa (78)

LB: Ben Chilwell (82)

CM: Sandro Tonali

CM: Jude Bellingham (77)

CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (79)

CAM: Oscar Rodriguez (75)

ST: Inaki Williams (81)

ST: Paco Alcacer (81)

Rating: 80

Chemistry: 94

As you can see, the chemistry is one below what it needs to be, but simply applying a 'CDM > CM' card to Tonali will give you the extra point that you need and you are sorted.

Here are the rewards for completing this SBC:

1 x JUMBO PREMIUM GOLD PLAYERS Pack (50k)

According to Futbin, this SBC has a cost of 11k, which makes this a bargain and an SBC that you simply must complete.

Be quick, however, as Goal Tension leaves FUT on Friday 26th November at 6 pm in line for some new content - so make sure you get this finished before it's too late!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News