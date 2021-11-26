Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest edition of cricket's greatest rivalry is upon us as The Ashes gets underway in Australia.

Tours down-under have not proven to be a happy hunting ground for the English lads over the course of history and the 2021 vintage promises to be no different.

However, with the Australian camp caught up in the turmoil of Tim Paine-gate, the English will sniff a chance to get off to a good start when they clash at the GABBA in Brisbane.

With talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes making a timely return to the squad, confidence will be slowly creeping up as England prepare to face down Australia's lightning quicks on favourable decks.

There can be no questioning now that The Ashes is the beating heart of modern-day Test cricket.

After hundreds of years of fierce battles, the rivalry between the two great cricketing bastions has become woven into the very fabric of the game.

England will be desperate to wrestle the the iconic prize out of the grip of an Australian side who will be in no mood for handing out favours on their home patch.

There is nothing that captures the imagination of Test loving fans the way The Ashes, and you can be sure there is fevered debate raging in pubs and bars across the breadth of most nations.

But just how ell versed are Ashes opinions and niche stats? Well, here is your chance to find out with our 'Ultimate Ashes Quiz'.

Joe Root or Steve Smith? Stuart Broad or Pat Cummins? Who will come out on top when cricket's greatest rivalry reignites?

It promises to be one hell of a series.

1 of 20 In The Ashes, England and Australia battle it out for what prize? An urn A trophy A golden mace Gold medals

