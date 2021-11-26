Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0.4: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are expected to release their next update 2.0.4 soon.

Nintendo recently launched 2.0.2 and 2.0.3 in the space of a week since the major update 2.0 landed earlier this month, in a bid to fix some of the game's small issues that have had an effect on gameplay.

A duplication glitch was discovered which meant that players could endlessly copy items, which forced the developers to step and put a stop to this carrying on.

These were the major changes that took place during 2.0.3, as well as an issue where the same character could appear twice on the island where Paradise Planning is located.

While it is still early days, there's no harm looking ahead to see what Nintendo could be amended in the next patch. Scroll down to find out everything that we know so far:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0.4 Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when 2.0.4 could be released, but we suspect that there could be a new update added to Animal Crossing by Christmas at the latest.

Of course, this is just speculation at this time and we will provide further updates when we get them over the coming days and weeks.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Animal Crossing Update 2.0.4 have yet to be revealed by Nintendo and will be added to this section, as well as the sections below, once the Japanese gaming giants revealed more information in due course.

Bug Fixes

TBC

Animal Crossing fans! What are you expecting to see in update 2.0.4? Are you looking forward to it? Is there anything in particular that you would like Nintendo to fix? What about any current gameplay issues? Are there any glitches we don't know about? Please get in touch with us and let us know!

