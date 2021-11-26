Alireza Beiranvand given Guinness World Record for longest throw in a football match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alireza Beiranvand has been given a Guinness World Record for the longest throw ever in an official football match.

The Iranian goalkeeper, who is currently playing for Portuguese outfit Boavista on loan from Royal Antwerp, achieved the feat while playing for his country in 2016.

On October 11, 2016, Beiranvand launched a quite ridiculous throw which travelled three quarters of the pitch.

The throw landed to a teammate but, unfortunately, his teammate pulled his effort wide.

Five years on and the throw has been calculated to have travelled a mammoth 61.26m, which has never been topped in an official football match before.

View the throw below...

Beiranvand really can throw a ball further than most goalkeepers can kick it.

Beiranvand was given his award earlier this week.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The plaque reads: "The further distance throw of a football (soccer ball) in a competitive match is 61m 26mm, (200 ft, 1.57in) and was achieved by Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) playing for Iran against South Korea at the Aradi Stadium, Tehran, Iran on 11 October 2016.

"Officially amazing."

Beiranvand, 29, has an inspirational story.

In his teenage years, Beiranvand ran away from home and moved to Tehran in order to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

He was homeless for some time.

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

After working numerous jobs to make ends meet, Beiranvand made his debut for Iranian top tier side Naft Tehran in 2011.

Three years later he made his debut for his country and, four years after that, he was Iran's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup, where he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in a 1-1 draw vs Portugal.

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News