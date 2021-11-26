Kerbal Space Program 2: Release Date, Trailer, Multiplayer, Gameplay, Price and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is an upcoming game release that is exciting many players, and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its launch.

The upcoming space flight simulation video game developed by Intercept Games and published by Private Division follows the first game in the franchise which was highly successful, so it makes a lot of sense for the developers to be making a more updated game.

This sequel is scheduled to be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and it will look great on next generation consoles.

The expectations are high due to the success of the first game, and no doubt the developers will meet the expectations of the gaming community.

Here is everything you need to know about Kerbal Space Program 2:

Release Date

Although there is not a fully confirmed release date for Kerbal Space Program 2, we do know that it will be released in 2022.

Trailer

The creators of Kerbal Space Program 2 released a cinematic trailer which, despite not showing gameplay, showed players all the vast landscapes they can explore in this exciting game.

Have a look at the trailer down below.

Multiplayer

Many will be wondering if there will be a multiplayer game mode for Kerbal Space Program 2. In Kerbal Space Program 1, you were able to play multiplayer and co-op, so it is most likely that you will have these game modes available in Kerbal Space Program 2.

When more multiplayer features are revealed, we will update this page as soon as possible.

Gameplay

Players will be delighted to hear that Kerbal Space Program have dedicated their YouTube channel to discussing and showing gameplay and new features.

They have episodes showing different details in the game, and you can see how much gameplay has improved from the first game. Be sure to have a look on their channel for all the videos.

Some of the key features include:



Key Features:

Improved On-boarding: New animated tutorials, improved UI, and fully revamped assembly and flight interfaces allow both experienced and novice players to quickly put their creativity to the test without sacrificing any of the challenge from the original game.

Next-Generation Technology: This new tech will enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System.

Colonies: Players can now build colonies in Kerbal Space Program 2.

Price

Kerbal Space Program 2 will be available to buy and pre-purchase on Steam.

For now, there is not a price set for the game, but we would expect it to be around £40-50.

