Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Right Backs to Sign
Football Manager 2022 has an abundance of quality players available for you to sign and we’ve put together a list of the 30 best right-backs in the game.
Sports Interactive always judges players based on their current ability, which is a number out of 200.
So we’ve had a dig into the depths of the database to see which right-backs are the best for you to bring in and strengthen your backline with.
Take a look at our list below, with a few surprises likely to be in there.
Get a pad and pen and note some of these down!
Read More: 30 best centre-backs to sign on FM22
The 30 best right-backs on Football Manager 2022
30. Takehiro Tomiyasu – Arsenal – 141/200
Arsenal’s summer signing, Tomiyasu isn’t likely to be available straight away but he’s one to keep an eye on.
29. Daniel Wass – Valencia – 142/200
A long-serving member of the Valencia squad, there’s definitely the potential to snaffle him away in the first transfer window.
28. Dani Alves – Free Agent – 142/200
Barcelona re-signed him in real life but at the start of your Football Manager save, he’ll be available for nothing. Be quick!
27. James Justin – Leicester City – 143/200
A wonderkid, Justin has made his way into the Foxes first-team, so he’d cost a pretty penny.
26. Hugo Mallo – Celta Vigo – 143/200
Much like Wass, this is another option for mid-level Premier League sides as they look to strengthen.
25. Noussair Mazraoui – Ajax – 143/200
Mazraoui is Ajax’s undisputed first-choice at right-back so you’ll have to pay up to get him in.
24. Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan – 143/200
Signed by Inter not too long ago, maybe assign a scout to Dumfries, who has real pace, crossing ability and dribbling talent.
23. Hans Hateboer – Atalanta – 143/200
Hateboer is good enough to play for anyone; dynamic at right-back and capable of screeching up and down the right flank.
22. Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 144/200
A Manchester United flop, Darmian is rebuilding his career in Italy. Keep an eye on him.
21. Adam Marusic – Lazio – 144/200
Marusic is an interesting option as he can play on the right of midfield or at right-back, which is perfect if you need some versatility.
20. Ridle Baku – Wolfsburg – 145/200
Another versatile option, Baku is just 23 and can play in midfield as well as at right-back and is on an upward curve in terms of his development.
19. Manuel Lazzari – Lazio – 145/200
Approaching his peak, the 27-year-old has been an important figure for Lazio in recent seasons and would be an exceptional acquisition.
18. Timothy Castagne – Leicester City – 146/200
Castagne may well be gettable; Leicester already have Justin and Ricardo Pereira and if he isn’t playing, he may be open to a move.
17. Rick Karsdorp – Roma – 146/200
Karsdorp has been with Roma since 2017 and is their first-choice at right-back, given his ability to get forward and involve himself in the attacking third. He’d be an intriguing signing.
16. Elseid Hysaj – Napoli – 147/200
A low-cost high-reward option, Hysaj is usually available for a reasonable fee and he’s dependable at right-back.
15. Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid – 147/200
Available in the first transfer window for under £20m, Trippier would be a good signing for most Premier League sides, especially with his superb crossing attributes.
14. Nelson Semedo – Wolves – 148/200
It may be difficult to convince Wolves to part with Semedo but he’s athletic, quick, and strong. You can’t go wrong.
13. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United – 148/200
One of the more expensive options on this list, Wan-Bissaka has become the first-choice at Old Trafford. This might be one for a later transfer window.
12. Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich – 148/200
Pavard has developed into a superb right-back and, as anyone who watched France at the 2018 World Cup will know, is capable of the superb.
11. Davide Calabria – AC Milan- 150/200
Just 24, Calabria can play in a variety of positions and would be capable of covering at left-back, centre-back and in central midfield.
10. Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea – 150/200
A veteran, Azpilicueta is only really an option for top clubs but he’s a superb player still, hence his continued minutes in this brilliant Chelsea team.
9. Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid – 150/200
One of the best right-backs around, Carvajal has been an unsung hero for Real for some time, and you’d need to be managing a top, top club to sign him.
8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli – 151/200
He’s 28, and Di Lorenzo has really exploded in recent years, playing a key role for both Napoli and the Euro 2020 winners Italy.
7. Reece James – Chelsea – 151/200
James is only likely to get better but the only way you’ll be managing him is if you pick Chelsea!
6. Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City – 151/200
The best right-back of a few options at Leicester, Pereira is a fantastic option for any top four club.
5. Danilo – Juventus – 152/200
Danilo has gone from strength to strength since moving to Juventus from Manchester City and is subsequently regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world.
4. Jesus Navas – Sevilla – 153/200
He may be getting on a bit but Navas remains a really excellent player for Sevilla, still blessed with explosive pace and capable of whipping a superb cross into the box.
3. Kyle Walker – Manchester City – 156/200
Walker has pace, technique and perhaps the best covering ability in the world, hence his placing on this list.
2. Joao Cancelo – Manchester City – 158/200
Cancelo slightly edges out his City team-mate here, perhaps given his versatility and ability to play on either flank.
1. Achraf Hakimi – PSG – 160/200
Hakimi is the best right-back on the game, hence PSG paying a small fortune to get him to Paris. You’re not signing him anytime soon!
We won’t argue here.
There is a real difference between the very best right-backs in the game and those who are just middling, and the top three is a reflection of that; good luck signing any of them.
But there are some really interesting options here, whether you’re managing a top club or one with mid-table ambitions in a big league.
Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news.News Now - Sport News