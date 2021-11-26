Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Right Backs to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has an abundance of quality players available for you to sign and we’ve put together a list of the 30 best right-backs in the game.

Sports Interactive always judges players based on their current ability, which is a number out of 200.

So we’ve had a dig into the depths of the database to see which right-backs are the best for you to bring in and strengthen your backline with.

Take a look at our list below, with a few surprises likely to be in there.

Get a pad and pen and note some of these down!

The 30 best right-backs on Football Manager 2022

30. Takehiro Tomiyasu – Arsenal – 141/200

Arsenal’s summer signing, Tomiyasu isn’t likely to be available straight away but he’s one to keep an eye on.

29. Daniel Wass – Valencia – 142/200

A long-serving member of the Valencia squad, there’s definitely the potential to snaffle him away in the first transfer window.

28. Dani Alves – Free Agent – 142/200

Barcelona re-signed him in real life but at the start of your Football Manager save, he’ll be available for nothing. Be quick!

27. James Justin – Leicester City – 143/200

A wonderkid, Justin has made his way into the Foxes first-team, so he’d cost a pretty penny.

26. Hugo Mallo – Celta Vigo – 143/200

Much like Wass, this is another option for mid-level Premier League sides as they look to strengthen.

25. Noussair Mazraoui – Ajax – 143/200

Mazraoui is Ajax’s undisputed first-choice at right-back so you’ll have to pay up to get him in.

24. Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan – 143/200

Signed by Inter not too long ago, maybe assign a scout to Dumfries, who has real pace, crossing ability and dribbling talent.

23. Hans Hateboer – Atalanta – 143/200

Hateboer is good enough to play for anyone; dynamic at right-back and capable of screeching up and down the right flank.

22. Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 144/200

A Manchester United flop, Darmian is rebuilding his career in Italy. Keep an eye on him.

21. Adam Marusic – Lazio – 144/200

Marusic is an interesting option as he can play on the right of midfield or at right-back, which is perfect if you need some versatility.

20. Ridle Baku – Wolfsburg – 145/200

Another versatile option, Baku is just 23 and can play in midfield as well as at right-back and is on an upward curve in terms of his development.

19. Manuel Lazzari – Lazio – 145/200

Approaching his peak, the 27-year-old has been an important figure for Lazio in recent seasons and would be an exceptional acquisition.

18. Timothy Castagne – Leicester City – 146/200

Castagne may well be gettable; Leicester already have Justin and Ricardo Pereira and if he isn’t playing, he may be open to a move.

17. Rick Karsdorp – Roma – 146/200

Karsdorp has been with Roma since 2017 and is their first-choice at right-back, given his ability to get forward and involve himself in the attacking third. He’d be an intriguing signing.

16. Elseid Hysaj – Napoli – 147/200

A low-cost high-reward option, Hysaj is usually available for a reasonable fee and he’s dependable at right-back.

15. Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid – 147/200

Available in the first transfer window for under £20m, Trippier would be a good signing for most Premier League sides, especially with his superb crossing attributes.

14. Nelson Semedo – Wolves – 148/200

It may be difficult to convince Wolves to part with Semedo but he’s athletic, quick, and strong. You can’t go wrong.

13. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United – 148/200

One of the more expensive options on this list, Wan-Bissaka has become the first-choice at Old Trafford. This might be one for a later transfer window.

12. Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich – 148/200

Pavard has developed into a superb right-back and, as anyone who watched France at the 2018 World Cup will know, is capable of the superb.

11. Davide Calabria – AC Milan- 150/200

Just 24, Calabria can play in a variety of positions and would be capable of covering at left-back, centre-back and in central midfield.

10. Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea – 150/200

A veteran, Azpilicueta is only really an option for top clubs but he’s a superb player still, hence his continued minutes in this brilliant Chelsea team.

9. Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid – 150/200

One of the best right-backs around, Carvajal has been an unsung hero for Real for some time, and you’d need to be managing a top, top club to sign him.

8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli – 151/200

He’s 28, and Di Lorenzo has really exploded in recent years, playing a key role for both Napoli and the Euro 2020 winners Italy.

7. Reece James – Chelsea – 151/200

James is only likely to get better but the only way you’ll be managing him is if you pick Chelsea!

6. Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City – 151/200

The best right-back of a few options at Leicester, Pereira is a fantastic option for any top four club.

5. Danilo – Juventus – 152/200

Danilo has gone from strength to strength since moving to Juventus from Manchester City and is subsequently regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world.

4. Jesus Navas – Sevilla – 153/200

He may be getting on a bit but Navas remains a really excellent player for Sevilla, still blessed with explosive pace and capable of whipping a superb cross into the box.

3. Kyle Walker – Manchester City – 156/200

Walker has pace, technique and perhaps the best covering ability in the world, hence his placing on this list.

2. Joao Cancelo – Manchester City – 158/200

Cancelo slightly edges out his City team-mate here, perhaps given his versatility and ability to play on either flank.

1. Achraf Hakimi – PSG – 160/200

Hakimi is the best right-back on the game, hence PSG paying a small fortune to get him to Paris. You’re not signing him anytime soon!

We won’t argue here.

There is a real difference between the very best right-backs in the game and those who are just middling, and the top three is a reflection of that; good luck signing any of them.

But there are some really interesting options here, whether you’re managing a top club or one with mid-table ambitions in a big league.

