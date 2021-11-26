Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ryback has said that he would agree to return to WWE, but only if Vince McMahon was no longer working for the company.

There have been rumours of WWE being sold by Vince McMahon, and Ryback has suggested that this could tempt him back to the company.

Ryback said on his own show, entitled 'The Ryback Show', that he'd be "very interested" in returning to WWE, but only if "Vince McMahon is out of there".

Ryback noted that it would be "beneficial" for his brand if he were to return to WWE, considering that's where fans are most familiar with his work:

“I will be very open to going back to WWE if they are sold. I have always been quite frank. If Vince McMahon is out of there and there is a brand new leadership, I will then be very interested in revisiting that, because that will be beneficial for me as a brand and as a performer going back to where I am known from, where I built an audience that is already well aware of who I am.”

As noted, many people have speculated that WWE has released so many wrestlers over the last 18 months because the company is preparing for a sale.

However, it's important to note that no reputable sources are reporting that Vince McMahon is preparing to sell WWE, and the rumours of a sale are down to just fan speculation at this stage.

Ryback left WWE in the summer of 2016, and it's safe to say that the former Intercontinental Champion did not depart the company five years ago on the best of terms.

For more on what the future may hold for Ryback, and a potential return to WWE, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

Thanks to Ringside News for the transcription.

