WWE has showcased some epic battles over the years, including bitter rivalries and chaotic beatdowns.

The recent feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair was widely followed by supporters after the two former allies turned against each other.

But this isn't the first time the two WWE superstars have come together under brutal circumstances.

Let's take a look back at an iconic brawl that ended up in three arrests, multiple members of security attacked and a commentary panel stunned for words.

On the final episode of Monday Night Raw in the lead up to WrestleMania 35, all hell broke loose between Lynch, Flair and Ronda Rousey.

The trio would go on to make history at the 2019 pay-per-view by headlining the first ever women's main event, but not before a savage fight saw each woman handcuffed and dragged off into police cars.

Tensions were bubbling between the three stars, who were partnered in a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad. But one major condition of the match stated should any woman turn against her team, she would be pulled from the WrestleMania event.

That didn't stop the in-house drama from imploding inside the ring though. Rousey made easy work of pinning Liv Morgan to end the match before landing a brutal attack on Flair. Lynch then got herself involved and the three women found themselves swarmed with security guards, who were unable to control the situation.

The drama spilled out of the ring as police officers cuffed the wrestlers and escorted them backstage, where the carnage continued.

This scene was as iconic as it was chaotic — Lynch, Flair and Rousey all continued to attack each other with their hands cuffed and officers desperately trying to contain them.

Rowdy smashed the back window of a police car before driving it into the back of another while The Man and The Queen continued to lunge for each other.

Eventually, all three women were taken away by the police and later released in time for their show-stopping event at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch went on to defeat both Raw Women's Champion Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Flair to win both titles and adopt her famous nickname Becky Two Belts.

