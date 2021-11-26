Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns cut one of the best promos of all time after beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

In the main event of WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker left his hat and gloves in the ring after being beaten by Roman Reigns, leading many people to think that was going to be his final match.

While it wasn't, fans the following night on Monday Night Raw didn't know that, so the show opened with a thunderous "Thank you, 'Taker" chant.

The first person out that night was Roman Reigns, fresh off his huge win over The Undertaker on the "grandest stage of them all" and The Big Dog's certainly wasn't met well by fans.

Roman Reigns stood in the ring for several minutes without saying a single word, simply drinking in the chorus of boos that the fans were hurling his way.

After minutes of silence on his part, Roman Reigns picked up the microphone and cut the most scathing five-word promo in WWE history.

This is my yard now

Fans have long been critical of Roman Reigns' work, particularly at this time, but the promo was widely regarded as one of the best in WWE history.

Wrestling critics and fans were quick to hurl praise at WWE and Roman Reigns for their handling of the promo, feeling that Roman Reigns got the maximum amount of heat for his short segment.

As we know, this didn't end up being The Undertaker's final match, as 'The Deadman' went on to wrestle another nine times for WWE, either on pay-per-view or at special live events.

