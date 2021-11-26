Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League returned with a bang last weekend and it couldn't have a moment too soon.

There was drama a plenty, at Manchester United especially, as a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Watford lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally being given the sack.

Liverpool gave Arsenal a sound old thrashing, while Chelsea underpinned their title credentials with a resounding win over Leicester City.

And just like that, in the blinking of an eye, it is time to name a Premier League player of the month again after an exciting November.

GMS Fans' Premier League Player of the Month

The gang of nominees for this months award are packed full of young exciting talent and, of course, Mohamed Salah.

Aaron Ramsdale's electric performances for Arsenal in goal see him get a nod while Reece James, who has simply been out of this world for Chelsea also lands a nomination.

While Declan Rice might not be a regular headline grabber, his performances in the West Ham engine room have been superb while Bernardo Silva's creativity for Manchester City see's him earn the recognition he deserves.

Lastly, the burst-onto-the-scene merchant that is Conor Gallagher joins the list after a superb month that has seen him make his England debut and dominate for Crystal Palace.

Vote for your Premier League player of the month, here...

Now that we have gotten to this month, we thought we would have a look at the player with the most player of the month awards in the history of the English top flight.

It goes without saying that, in a league saturated with some of the finest players in the world, winning a glut of POTM titles is no easy task.

However, one man in particular made an absolute mockery of all of it, winning no less than seven titles during his storied career.

Which 15 players have won the most Player of the Month awards?

Starting at the 'bottom', we have a gaggle of lads that have helped themselves to three awards over the course of their careers.

Included in the group are multiple Premier League and Champions League winners as well as Peter Odemwingie, who is a legend in England for a whole set of different reasons.

Ashley Young

Dwight Yorke

Son Heung-Min

Peter Odemwingie

Ruud va Nistelrooy

Sadio Mane

Robbie Keane

Gareth Bale

The air becomes a bit thinner when we get to four titles and land upon a group of bona fide league all stars.

Some of these lads are the legends among legends but, for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes, there is every chance of joining more rarefied company in future.

Jamie Vardy

Alan Shearer

Paul Scholes

Mohamed Salah

Frank Lampard

Bruno Fernandes

Denis Bergkamp



The class starts to really thin out when we get to five titles, with two of Manchester United's greatest ever players, and another who was simply superb for them, dominating a three-man gang.



Robin van Persie

Wayen Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo

Now we reach some truly auspicious heights as we look at a group of just two incredible individuals to have grabbed hold of a staggering six title during their career.

For Harry Kane though, that number could easily be increased.

Harry Kane

Steven Gerrard

And now the man of the moment.

With SEVEN titles, Manchester City's greatest ever player, Sergio Aguero is simply in a class of his own.

The Argentine hitman broke records for fun, and stands above the rest with his haul of titles.

