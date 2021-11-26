The one player 'worth the price of admission alone' in every PL side has been named

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is home to some of the greatest performers in the world.

From Ballon d'Or victors to World Cup and European Championship winners, the level of quality on show each week in the English top-flight is seriously impressive.

Who, though, is the one player who stands out above the rest at each Premier League club as being worth the price of admission to watch alone?

Football365 have had their own stab at this admittedly tricky task and we've run down their picks below. For reference, the list is broken down in reverse order of the Premier League table at time of writing.





Newcastle (Allan Saint-Maximin)

No matter how bleak things seemed for the Magpies under the ownership of Mike Ashley, Saint-Maximin could always be relied upon to inject some energy into proceedings by taking on a defender or two in his trademark style. One of the few Newcastle players who must be guaranteed a place in the side going forward following the £305 million takeover of the club in October, the 24-year-old is a true box office performer.

Norwich (Mathias Normann)

There hasn't been much to shout about in East Anglia so far this season. Norwegian midfielder Normann is selected as the Canaries' top performer, largely due to a lack of credible candidates.

Burnley (Maxwel Cornet)

Turf Moor is hardly renowned for being the home of technical brilliance. However, Ivory Coast international Cornet is single-handedly trying to change all that. The 25-year-old hit a thunderous volley against Crystal Palace earlier this month to bring fans to their feet.

Leeds United (Raphinha)

Bringing some Brazilian flair to Elland Road, 24-year-old Raphinha made his full debut for the Selecao earlier this year. Already attracting interest from some of the game's top clubs, he may not be calling Yorkshire home for too long.

Watford (Ismaila Sarr)

On the scoresheet as the Hornets demolished Manchester United 4-1 last weekend, Sarr has been a bright spark for Watford for some time. Claudio Ranieri's side might be booked for a relegation scrap this season, but in Sarr, they have a player who can always offer some attacking impetus.

Aston Villa (Emiliano Buendia)

Steven Gerrard has a rebuilding job to do at Villa Park after a dreadful run of form spelled the end for previous boss Dean Smith. Argentinian playmaker Buendia is one man that Gerrard will be banking on to provide the creative spark lost by Villa over the summer when Jack Grealish made his big-money switch to Manchester City.

Brentford (Bryan Mbeumo)

The sheer effort of striker Ivan Toney has attracted plenty of attention at newly-promoted Brentford. However, in the skills stakes, French winger Mbeumo has caught the eye during the opening months of the Bees' maiden season in the Premier League.

Southampton (Tino Livramento)

How the Saints must wish they hadn't given the green light to a buy-back clause as part of Livramento's £5 million move from Chelsea - or at least that it was more than £40m! The 18-year-old right-back hasn't taken long to show his incredible talent on the South Coast. Big things surely lie ahead in his future.

Leicester (Youri Tielemans)

A snip at the £32m that the Foxes paid for him in July 2019, Tielemans runs the show in the middle of the park for Leicester with a sense of ease that few can match. His absence through injury was painfully noticeable for the East Midlands side when they were swept aside 3-0 by Chelsea recently.

Everton (Richarlison)

Given Everton's recent form, their fans might argue that nobody truly merits the billing of being the main attraction at Goodison. On his day, however, Brazilian forward Richarlison is still capable of producing magic - and is the selection.

Crystal Palace (Wilfried Zaha)

Zaha gets the call in a tight-run race with Chelsea-loanee Conor Gallagher for this spot. Both are rightly celebrated at Selhurst Park, but Zaha's years of bringing flair to an often workmanlike Palace team probably means he deserves to edge it.

Brighton (Leandro Trossard)

Graham Potter's side play some cracking football - and have achieved some very creditable results to go with it this season. The nod for the title of the 'biggest draw' at the Amex Stadium, though, goes to skillful Belgian Trossard. The 26-year-old clearly possesses an impressive mind for the game and - with all due respect to Brighton - could well go on to play on a bigger stage.

Manchester United (Cristiano Ronaldo)

It had to be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner here. Granted, his Premier League form hasn't lived up to his Champions League exploits since returning to Old Trafford, but there is no getting away from the fact that the 36-year-old is one of the finest talents ever to lace up a pair of boots.

Tottenham (Heung-min Son)

New Spurs manager Antonio Conte has recently admitted that he has a massive job on his hands in north London if he is to turn his side into trophy contenders. Despite a wealth of talent, little seems to be clicking at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One man that the Italian will surely know he can count on for an effort is the ever-energetic Son. Able to create opportunities out of very little, the South Korean will always be a favourite among Tottenham fans.

Wolves (Pedro Neto)

While powerhouse winger Adama Traore routinely appears to be Wolves' most dynamic threat, his end product is often lacking, leading to Portuguese wideman Neto getting the vote instead.

Arsenal (Emile Smith Rowe)

It's been a fabulous first few months of the season for the Gunners' number 10. Finding form at a time when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta desperately needed his players to fire, the always-lively Smith Rowe has become a key figure for his manager. His performances also earned him his full England debut earlier this month.

West Ham (Said Benrahma)

The 26-year-old Algerian winger lit up the Championship during his time with Brentford, scoring 27 goals in 83 games for the west London side, all while thrilling crowds with his array of silky skills. Now on the Premier League stage with the Hammers, Benrahma is treating fans at the London Stadium to more of the same.

Liverpool (Mo Salah)

Although this list doesn't place particular emphasis on goalscoring, the prolific Salah richly deserves his billing as the Reds' most outstanding player - with his sumptuous strikes against Watford and Manchester City ranking as two of the league's best so far this term.

Manchester City (Kevin De Bruyne)

There's no doubting the supreme talent of summer signing Jack Grealish, but he's still beaten to the mantle of the most 'must-see' player at the Etihad Stadium by brilliant Belgian De Bruyne. Able to perfectly pick a pass from seemingly any range, the 30-year-old remains one of the top talents in the world game.

Chelsea (Kai Havertz)

The Blues have become ruthlessly efficient under Thomas Tuchel over the last year. While wins haven't been in short supply, individual artistry isn't central to the German's plans. With that said, 22-year-old playmaker Havertz possesses a creative spark that can change a game in an instant.

