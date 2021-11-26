Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Gartler's prank on teammate Taxiarchis Fountas earlier in 2021 has gone viral on Twitter once again.

The two players were named as substitutes for Rapid Vienna's final game of the season against LASK Linz on May 22, 2021.

There was a lot riding on the game for Rapid Vienna.

They knew a win would see them finish second in the table and secure them a spot in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Anything less than three points, though, and the home side would miss out on the Champions League and instead be forced to settle with a place in the Europa League.

So the game was of the utmost importance.

But you wouldn't have known that given the actions of Gartler and Fountas on the bench.

Footage captured the two play fighting on the bench as the game was going on. Why? Because Gartler squirted a water bottle on the crotch of his Greek teammate.

Gartler then thought it would be funny to point it out to the rest of his teammates and staff on the bench.

It made for a comical moment and you can watch it below:

Not content on just doing it once, though, Gartler repeated his actions once again when his teammate stood up.

Fountas was not impressed at first but he soon found the funny side.

View some of the reaction from football fans on Twitter below...

Rapid Vienna went on to win 3-0 and secure a spot in the Champions League.

Had the Austrian side been losing and ended up missing out on Europe's premier cup competition, Fountas may not have reacted the same way...

