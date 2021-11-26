Rocket League Season 6: Release Date, Rewards, Trailer, Rocket Pass and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 6 will be the next season to arrive in the game and we have all the information that the gaming community needs to know before it goes live.

The car football game is massively enjoyed by many, and it has kept this popularity by introducing seasons every few months.



Season 5 has seen a bunch of new content come to the game, and this has included new customisation items for the cars and also a great new space theme.

Release Date

With Season 5 of Rocket League going live on Wednesday November 17th 2021, we still have a bit of time to wait until season 6 is released.

There is no official confirmation for the release date yet, but we expect it to be around January 20th 2021.

Rewards

Players will get rewards throughout the new season, this will include various content like paint, smoke trails and a lot more.

There will be a few ways in which players can unlock these rewards, like daily challenges and these rewards will be revealed over the next few months.

Trailer

Rocket League developers Psyonix always love to bring out a new trailer to promote a new season, and no doubt they will do the exact same thing for season 6.

The trailer hasn’t been released yet for Season 6, but we hope it should be released soon.

Rocket Pass

When a new season is released, players will be able to purchase a new rocket pass, which gives gamers 100 levels of unlockable content.

More will be known about this closer to release. This is another way in which players can unlock rewards, and as you get closer to level 100, you will unlock better rewards.



The game is so successful that it has become a crucial part of Esports where players battle for big prize pools. Hopefully season 6 is just as successful as season 5, and with high expectations, the developers have to continue delivering great seasons.

