Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is on the way and a stacked Battle Pass is expected to be presented to us the game's developers.

Epic Games are about to close its doors on Chapter 2 for the last time with an upcoming finale event that is expected to be epic in all proportions, with players tasked with taking down The Cube Queen with consequences that will dramatically change the Fortnite island.

When the curtain rises on Chapter 3, a new battle pass will come along with it, meaning exciting new rewards and cosmetics will be on offer to all gamers - whether you opt in a purchase a Premium Battle Pass or opt to claim the rewards that are free of charge.

There have been several leaks regarding what could be included in the Battle Pass so far, with players across the globe already looking ahead to the future.

Enough talk! Here is everything that we know so far concerning Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release Date, Battle Pass, Map, Trailer And More

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

At the time of writing, no details concerning the upcoming Battle Pass have been confirmed by Epic Games - and we do not expect them to until, at least, the finale event comes to a close.

We've seen a lot of leaks on social media so far, which you can make your own judgement whether they have any substance at this stage.

Big map changes and a "pirate style of elite agent" could be on the way, that is according to Mr J Van Zyl who suggested that we could be getting something completely new as far as cosmetics are concerned.

FriendlyMachine has also created a YouTube video based on what he believes will be coming to the Battle Pass, stating that he believes there could be a completely new layout and menu design for it.

We will update this section of the article as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days. So stick with us and stay tuned for more news!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News