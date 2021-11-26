Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Footage Showcasing Free Emote from Undead Siege Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is fast approaching, and new footage has surfaced on social media showing a new free emote from Undead Siege.

Undead Siege is a Zombies game mode, and what is great about this is that this emote will be available to use across the game.

The great game has been a lot of fun and a big reason for this has been due to the seasons that the developers bring out on a consistent basis. These seasons bring about a lot of new content to keep the game nice and fresh.

Some leaks have already surfaced, and this latest one is quite an exciting one. It looks like we are in for a great season.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

New free emote from Undead Siege leaked in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile allows players to express their emotions in the game with emotes, and these vary from gloating emotes, to aggressive emotes and a lot more.

Season 10 has only been out for a small period of time, but many have praised the work that the developers have done, and due to this, expectations are at an all time high for season 11.

This new emote has been leaked via a video posted on social media. It was posted on Twitter by Call of Duty Mobile News and it shows the player doing a Zombie-like walk.

The footage can be seen right here.

When a new season is introduced, we are introduced to a whole new Battle Pass, and this pass delivers people 100 tiers of unlockable content. It is unknown whether this new emote will be available in this battle pass or whether it will be a free gift.

If we find out anything else about this new emote, and any other new emotes coming to the game, then we will provide you with all the latest updates right here.

Hopefully we are treated to a lot more new emotes for season 11, and it is a pretty good idea to combine Undead Siege with the normal Call of Duty Mobile game.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News