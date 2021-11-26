Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a very distinct possibility that Zlatan Ibrahimovic may just play football forever.

The legendary Swede, currently plying his trade at AC Milan, turned 40 this year, but has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down.

While injury lay off times have begun to increase, Zlatan is still as deadly and potent as he was back when he was nought but a young whipper-snapper.

One of the most feared strikers in the game, Zlatan has scored goals for fun in just about every major league Europe has to offer.

He then went to the United States, made the MLS look like banter before returning to Europe once again.

Zlatan has been the perfect professional throughout his career, treating his body like a temple and lengthening his playing time at the top level.

However, while Zlatan is well aware of his own footballing prowess, it is not the only athletic exploit that brings him great pride.

Ibrahimovic also boasts a very impressive achievement in the world of taekwondo, where he holds a black belt.

On Friday afternoon, the deadly striker took to social media to show off some of his ridiculous skills on the bag, as he landed a number of brutal and perfectly executed kicks.

That round house, reverse combo is absolutely fantastic.

You can tell by how far the bag was moving after each kick that Zlatan was giving it a fair whack and, on top of that, the height at which he was landing his kicks is simply ridiculous.

While it remains uncertain as to how much longer Zlatan will go on playing football at the highest level, his immediate focus will certainly lie with helping AC Milan qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

With Liverpool over the hills and far away at the top of the group, there is just one spot up for grabs with Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid all desperate to book their place in the last 16.

A world class performance from Zlatan will be needed against Liverpool on Matchday Six if Milan are to have any chance of going through.

