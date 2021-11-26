Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard could make 'low risk' Villans addition

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes Connor Goldson would be a "low risk" signing for Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard recently left Rangers to manage Aston Villa, and Goldson could be in line to be reunited with his former boss in the near future.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

What's the latest news involving Goldson?

Goldson joined Rangers in the same summer that Gerrard arrived at the club, and the pair worked well together at Ibrox.

Gerrard's reign was capped off when Rangers went the entire season unbeaten last term to win the Scottish Premiership, and Goldson was a mainstay at the back, making 33 league appearances.

However, the Scottish giants may not be able to count on the 6 foot 3 defender for much longer, as his contract expires next May.

Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for the centre-back to help Gerrard bolster his backline.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Hatfield said about Villa potentially signing Goldson?

If Villa do press ahead with trying to sign Goldson, they have two options. They could either look to bring him in at the start of 2022 and pay a small fee, or attempt to land him on a free transfer in the summer.

Either way, they will hardly have to fork out any money for him, so Hatfield believes it is a deal that is unlikely to go wrong for the Villans.

Speaking about the potential transfer, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “It would be low risk if they pick him up for a very nominal fee or without a fee whatsoever.”

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

Do Villa need Goldson?

Goldson knows what it's like to play under Gerrard, and he has played in England for most of his career, so he would likely settle in quickly if he moves to the Midlands.

There may be question marks about whether he would actually strengthen Villa's defence, though. Right now, Gerrard has Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Axel Tuanzebe and Kortney Hause at his disposal, so he is hardly short of options.

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Admittedly, Villa have conceded plenty of goals this season, which is a concern, but that seemed to be more due to Dean Smith switching between formations and struggling to find his best team rather than individual players not being good enough.

As a result, Gerrard may be better off focusing on trying to find his best partnership at the back in his preferred 4-3-3 system, rather than adding another centre-back to the mix of similar quality in January.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News