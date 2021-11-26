Bee Swarm Simulator Promo Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bee Swarm Simulator is one of many Roblox games where rewards are constantly up for grabs.

Honey, tickets and gumdrops are just a few materials that you can get your hands on as part of the exchanges once promo codes have been redeemed - as well as ability tokens and field boots.

These codes will give you the best possible advantage when it comes to boosting the growth of your bee swarm, ensuring that you have bragging rights over your friends and collecting the most pollen to produce honey.

Quests and challenges are also available for players to earn those precious bonuses upon completion, but fans of the series are always keen to find out what the latest codes are.

Wonder no more, sit back and relax as we take a look at the latest working Bee Swarm Simulator codes.

Active Rewards

At the time of writing, here are the latest codes that are currently active in Bee Swarm Simulator:

MondoOutage - Micro-Converter x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, Purple Potion Buff

Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

1MLikes - (Join the club to claim)

WordFactory - 1 7-Pronged Cog

Millie - 30 mins boost

Troggles - Clover Field code buff (30 mins)

Luther - Blue flower field buff (30 mins)

CarmensAnDiego - Rose field code buff (30 mins)

Dysentery - Mushroom field code buff (30 mins)

Jumpstart - Dandelion field code buff (30 mins)

Mocito100T - Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity, etc.

RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost (Join the club to claim)

Cubly - x1 Bumble Bee Jelly, x10 Bitterberries, x1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

500mil - x2 Stump Field Boost, x3 Bamboo Field Boost, x5 Field Dice, x5 Gumdrops, x5 Jelly Beans, x5 Wealth Clock, 1h Conversion Boost, Science Bear Morph

BeesBuzz123 - x1 Cloud Vial, x5 Gumdrops, x3 Jelly Beans

ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (Join the club to claim)

ClubConverters - x10 Micro-Converters (Join the club to claim)

Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost: +300% Pine Tree

GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

Expired Codes

Sure

Connoisseur

Crawlers

Roof

Cog

Bopmaster

38217

Nectar

Buzz

Teespring

Wax

Wink

BillionVisits

3YearParty

SpaceReboot

BlackFriday

RebootPC

Buoyant

WintersEnd

BlackBearMythic

5mMembers

Strawbeary

FuzzyFarewell

Gumaden10T

BigBag

RebootXmas

How To Redeem

It could not be easier for players to redeem the rewards in-game! Here are the instructions:

Open Bee Swarm Simulator

Tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen

Enter your redeem code in the text box provided

Enjoy!

