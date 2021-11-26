Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a potential 2022 World Cup exit after being drawn in the same 'path' as European champions Italy.

The two giants of international football failed to win their respective qualifying groups and now face the dreaded task of winning a play-off campaign - which Italy famously failed to do back in 2017.

Portugal and the Azzurri have been drawn in 'path C', with the former facing Turkey in their semi-final and Italy taking on North Macedonia.

The winner from those two games progresses to the final, a fixture in which the victor will secure a place at the 2022 World Cup out in Qatar.

So that means at least one of the two European giants will not make it to the biggest stage in all sports...

Below, you'll find the World Cup play-off draw in full.

2022 World Cup European play-off draw

PATH A

Scotland vs Ukraine

Wales vs Austria

PATH B

Russia vs Poland

Sweden vs Czech Republic

PATH C

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey

All ties will be settled over the course of one leg and will take place between March 24th and 29th.

The European play-offs are going to be full of drama, that's for sure.

There's potential for a Scotland vs Wales final to decide who goes to the World Cup, while Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic may come face-to-face in the deciding game of their 'path'.

And, of course, we have the mouthwatering prospect of Portugal vs Italy, an eliminator that is worthy of being the actual tournament's finale.

For the first time in ages, we're actually genuinely excited for the next international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo facing the potentially unenviable task of downing Italy to earn a final chance at winning the World Cup for Portugal? Sometimes, the story writes itself.

