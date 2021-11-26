Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Left Backs to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has an abundance of quality players so we have listed the 30 best left-backs for you to sign on your sim!

Sports Interactive has done an incredible job of building a living, breathing football world in which you can live out the dreams of your club.

Or, of course, you can embark on a journeyman save up the leagues.

But we’ve taken a look at the very best left-backs on FM22 for your save, although you might need a fair chunk of change to sign some of these guys!

Take a look at our list below.

The 30 best left-backs in Football Manager 2022

30. Mario Rui – Napoli – 143/200

A veteran at Napoli, Mario Rui is an experienced option for mid-level clubs.

29. Alex Grimaldo – Benfica – 143/200

Grimaldo is surely destined to make a big move within Europe before his career is out; will you be snapping him up?

28. Alex Telles – Manchester United – 143/200

The back-up to Luke Shaw at United, if his game time dwindles, he may well become available.

27. Douglas Santos – Zenit St Petersburg – 144/200

A Brazil international approaching his peak, mid-level clubs could do a lot worse than snapping Santos up.

26. Yuri – Athletic Bilbao – 145/200

Yuri is a reliable hand at left-back and could well be snaffled away from Bilbao, provided you ask nicely.

25. Nacho Monreal – Real San Sebastian – 145/200

Another veteran, the ex-Arsenal man is thriving in Spain, where he has become the first-choice left-back at Sociedad.

24. Philipp Max – PSV Eindhoven – 146/200

More than signable, the Eredivisie is a league that struggles to say no to reasonable bids, so you could definitely snap Max up.

23. Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham – 146/200

Quick, tricky and strong on and off the ball, Reguilon has had a good start to life at Spurs and seems likely to improve too.

22. Elseid Hysaj – Lazio – 147/200

A good target for clubs who are aiming to take the next step and potentially qualify for Europe, Hysaj has bags of experience, and wouldn’t cost the earth.

21. Renan Lodi – Atletico Madrid – 147/200

The first-choice left-back at the Spanish champions, Lodi is developing into a truly superb left-back.

20. Nuno Mendes – Sporting Lisbon – 149/200

A proper wonderkid, Mendes is currently on loan at PSG from Sporting, and is almost certain to stay there. Hard luck.

19. Angelino – RB Leipzig – 149/200

Formerly of Manchester City, Angelino has a real engine and can sprint up and down that left flank all day long.

18. Juan Bernat – PSG – 149/200

Bernat may well be surpassed by Mendes eventually on your save, so keep a close eye on his availability.

17. Marcos Acuna – Sevilla – 150/200

A diminutive full-back with real strength and pace, Acuna is an excellent option at left-back.

16. Lucas Digne – Everton – 150/200

Everton’s best defender, Digne seems like the kind of player who would get into any team in the Premier League.

15. Nicolas Tagliafico – Ajax – 150/200

Tagliafico is an expensive option but he’s excellent, as he has been indoctrinated into the Ajax style.

14. Lucas Hernandez – Bayern Munich – 153/200

Hernandez is strong, quick, and good on the ball, but Bayern have no need to sell. Good luck signing him.

13. Leonardo Spinazzola – AS Roma – 153/200

Spinazzola is at his peak and is entering the best years of his career; you might just be able to pinch him.

12. Ben Chilwell – Chelsea – 154/200

Chilwell has gone from strength to strength since joining Chelsea from Leicester, but there’s next to no chance they’ll sell him.

11. Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund – 154/200

If you’re managing a top club, Guerreiro has to be an option at left-back, such is his speed, dribbling ability and knack of delivering pinpoint crosses.

10. Robin Gosens – Atalanta – 154/200

Gosens was central to Germany’s form at Euro 2020 and is also one of the best left-backs in Serie A.

9. Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – 154/200

Mendy is an unbelievable player, such is his bundle of athletic attributes, and he is establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.

8. Kieran Tierney – Arsenal – 155/200

A superb signing for Arsenal, the Gunners have snapped up one of the best young defenders in world football in Tierney.

7. Luke Shaw – Manchester United – 155/200

Shaw finally seemed to deliver on his potential in the summer, as England reached the Euro 2020 final, powered somewhat by his dynamic left-back displays. A superb operator.

6. Alex Sandro – Juventus – 155/200

Still one of the best left-backs on the planet, Sandro is 30 now, but if you’re managing a truly elite club, he’ll still have a few years left in him.

5. Jordi Alba – Barcelona – 156/200

Alba has won absolutely everything and has been one of the first names on the team sheet for both Barcelona and Spain.

4. Theo Hernandez – AC Milan – 159/200

What a signing for Milan. Hernandez is built like an ox and has an absolutely incredible turn of pace. A world-class left-back.

3. Jose Gaya – Valencia – 159/200

Gaya has long seemed destined for a big move away from Valencia but it hasn’t happened yet; are you going to be the one to snap him up?

2. Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich – 160/200

The Canada international is almost certain to become the best left-back in the world and he’s available for around £50m; what are you waiting for?

1. David Alaba – Real Madrid – 164/200

Alaba is a footballing freak of nature, such is his ability to play across the backline and in midfield. An absolutely world-class footballer, and the best left-back on Football Manager 2022.

There are more than a few options available to you here.

Regardless of your budget, if you’re managing in a top league, there are acquirable options on this list.

Make sure you’ve noted them down before you start your next save!

