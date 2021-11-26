Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robert Lewandowski has been nothing short of incredible for Bayern Munich in 2021.

At the age of 33, the Polish striker is playing the best football of his distinguished career and he seems to be getting better with every passing week.

In 39 appearances across all competitions for Bayern so far this year, Lewandowski has netted an astonishing 51 goals and assisted five more.

That means he's currently averaging 1.3 goal contributions per match, which is a frankly ridiculous number for a player operating in Europe's top five leagues.

With stats like those above, it's no wonder many believe that Lewandowski is deserving of the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Bayern and the Bundesliga both seem to be on a mission to raise awareness for the Pole's claim to the award, with the latter continuing their campaign on Friday afternoon.

The German top-flight's official Twitter account posted a magnificent video of Lewandowski performing some outrageous skills in training.

From behind touchline, Bayern's main man scored not one, not two, but three goals on the half volley from what would be an impossible angle for mere mortals.

Check out the brilliant footage here...

Video: Is there anything Lewandowski cannot do with a football?

Honestly, we're running out of superlatives for this guy.

He makes it look so goddamn easy as well, which it really isn't - particularly when you're trying to pull it off three times on the trot in around 30 seconds.

But Lewandowski is special and his ability to perform garish skills is seriously underrated.

Just this week, the former Borussia Dortmund striker had football fans' jaws hitting the floor in disbelief thanks to the most perfect bicycle kick goal in the Champions League versus Dynamo Kyiv.

Lewandowski really is the complete footballer, not just a world-class goalscorer.

It'll be a crying shame if the Bayern man doesn't end up winning at least one Ballon d'Or, especially given how he cruelly missed out in 2020 due to the fact the award went on hiatus for a year.

