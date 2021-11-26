Strongman Simulator Promo Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Strongman Simulator is one of a number of Roblox games that have rewards available via the method of redeeming codes in-game.

This game is all about getting as big and strong as possible by lifting heavy weights, taking part in challenges and having your protein to recover.

There is no better feeling than being the strongest out of your friends and possessing the bragging rights as you continue your strongman journey up the leaderboards.

The codes listed below have all been tested and should give you the buzz necessary to ensure you are ready to crush those weights.

Enough talk, more action! Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Strongman Simulator promo codes.

Active Rewards

At the time of writing, here are the active rewards currently in Strongman Simulator:

season1 – Redeem for a 2x energy boost for 10 minutes

100M – Redeem for a Boost

Chad – Redeem for a Rubber Duck

10m – Redeem for a Reward

25k – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

1500likes – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

5000likes – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

10000 – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

500likes – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

strongman – Redeem for a Pet

Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no codes in-game that have expired.

This section will be updated as soon as more information is revealed during the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

How To Redeem

It could not be simpler to redeem your codes in Strongman Simulator, and they are as follows:

Open Strongman Simulator

Look for the Twitter logo on the main menu screen

Enter your promo code in the text box provided

Enjoy your rewards!

This article will be updated regularly as we bring you all of the latest updates concerning this topic and will add further details as new information becomes available over the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News