West Ham transfer news: Irons told to sign £15.3m teenager to get to the next level

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Adam Hlozek is the sort of signing West Ham have to make if they want to go to that next level, praising the Hammers' recent signings claiming they have been very astute.



After a terrific season last term, which saw West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa League, David Moyes looked to strengthen his side during the summer transfer window as he made six signings.



Pierre Ekwah Elimby, Thierry Nevers, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Alphonse Areola, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral all arrived at the London Stadium to bolster David Moyes’ side, helping cope with the demand of domestic and European football.

The latest on reports linking Adam Hlozek with a move to West Ham

Football insider have reported that the Hammers are working on a deal to bring Sparta Prague player Adam Hlozek to the club in January, with the report also suggesting that West Ham face competition from other Premier League, and top European, clubs.



The same publication also revealed earlier this year that Liverpool were interested in the 19-year-old as the Merseyside outfit were in the market for new forwards, but Hlozek stayed with Sparta Prague beyond the August 31 deadline.

Hlozek was crowned the top scorer in Fortuna Liga during the last campaign as he scored 15 goals in the league, and as well as playing a centre-forward he also featured from the left wing on five occasions, as well as a second striker.

What has Paul Brown said about Hlozek?

Paul Brown has praised West Ham’s signings telling GIVEMESPORT that the players that they have brought into the club have been very astute, and that Hlozek is the type of signing to potentially take them to the next level.

He told GMS: “If they want to get into that bracket and that infamous next level quote that they once put out on the move to the London Stadium, it does have to be that kind of signing. The sort of signings they’ve made have been very astute so far.”

Who else could West Ham try and sign in January?

Jeunes Footeux reported last month that West Ham were linked with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, but also did mention that Everton were also possibly interested in the Frenchman.

Another Arsenal player that the Hammers have been linked with previously is Eddie Nketiah.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported during the summer that a host of clubs including West Ham were looking to sign him, and Sky Sports have reported that Nketiah have at this moment failed to agree a new contract with the youngster looking to leave the club as he goes in search of regular first-team football.

