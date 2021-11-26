Rangers transfer news: Bold claim emerges on Morelos' Ibrox future after key Gers decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge reckons that Giovanni Van Brockhorst's arrival at Rangers could help Alfredo Morelos extend his stay at the club.

The Colombian striker, known as El Bufalo, has been linked away in almost every window since arriving, but Steven Gerrard managed to get the best out of him and continued to keep him in Glasgow.

What's the latest news with Morelos?

Morelos has endured a slow start to the season, although speculation surrounding his future has generally never had a negative impact on his performances.

He came closer than ever to leaving Rangers this summer when he agreed personal terms with Porto, which appeared to mark the end of his four-year stay in Scotland, but the deal collapsed.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The 25-year-old recently told Futboleros con la FAM that he wouldn't leave Rangers until he had won the title and scored against Celtic, but hinted that he could still stay with the club for "years to come" despite achieving both of those feats last season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Since joining back in 2017, he's scored at least 17 goals a season and whist he's averaging just one goal every three games this term, he's on course to match that tally.

In fact, last month, Morelos joined the 100 club at Rangers, reaching the milestone in just over 200 appearances.

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

And Hodge believes that Van Bronckhorst's arrival could see the striker remain at Ibrox rather than follow Gerrard out of the exit door.

What did Hodge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Morelos isn't going to be at Rangers forever, but if I think Gerrard leaving is going to be a specific catalyst for accelerating his departure, I'm not sure.

"Now Van Bronckhorst has come in, he could end up staying at Rangers longer than he might have done."

Could Morelos leave in January?

There's every chance that Morelos could once again be linked away in January, with Gerrard's Aston Villa an obvious destination.

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

However, with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in their ranks, it would surely take one of those leaving for Villa to even consider signing Morelos, which diminishes the prospect of a deal any time soon.

It's unclear whether Morelos will hit it off with Van Bronckhorst, but deals of this magnitude don't tend to happen in January, which therefore points towards a summer exit when he'll have just 12 months left on his deal, if the frontman wants to leave that is.

News Now - Sport News