The Rock is known as the 'People's Champion' in WWE, and he's been having some fun with some tourists in Los Angeles this week.

Taking to his Instagram, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a video of him joking around with some tourists in California this weekend.

The Rock posted a video of himself driving past a LA bus tour, where he jokingly asked the tourists if they'd been to see his house yet.

When the tourists said they hadn't, The Rock wittingly responded to them to "keep it that way", before wishing the people a Happy Thanksgiving.

The tourists absolutely loved their interaction with the former WWE Champion, with many taking out their phones to record the interaction.

You can watch the full video over on The Rock's official Instagram page right now, or by clicking right here.

This isn't the only time The Rock has surprised tourists in Los Angeles during a bus tour, as noted by TMZ.

TMZ shared a video back in September 2014 of The Rock interacting with members of the public on a Hollywood tour.

Dwayne Johnson, as can be seen by clicking here, took time before heading to a meeting to speak with fans on the tour, joking around about who was paying for their expensive meal.

The Rock did not appear at Survivor Series last week, despite the fact WWE celebrating his career during the show. However, reports have suggested that he originally was slated to appear.

