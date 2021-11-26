Aston Villa transfer news: "Strange" link emerges with £20m Steven Gerrard favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield has dubbed reports linking Aston Villa with Rangers winger Ryan Kent as "strange" because the Premier League club already boast a number of forward options.



Villa parted ways with Dean Smith earlier this month and replaced him with Steven Gerrard, with the former Liverpool captain signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.



Whilst Gerrard will want to bring in his own players and assemble his own squad, Smith was busy during the summer transfer window at Aston Villa.

The club brought in five new players including attacking options Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings.

What is the latest news on Ryan Kent?

Citing reports in Scotland, The Daily Mail recently claimed that Steven Gerrard is ready to raid his former club for the English winger.



The report also states that Kent has been a long-term target for Villa's Premier League rivals, Leeds.



Leeds were keen on a summer move for Kent, as GIVEMESPORT revealed in August, and were also looking to take Glen Kamara to Elland Road.

According to The Athletic, meanwhile, his contract includes a £20m release clause.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Ryan Kent?

Hatfield believes Aston Villa already have a lot of attacking options and described the link as strange, but acknowledged that Kent has impressed during his time at Rangers.



Hatfield told GMS: “In terms of the players linked, yeah Kent’s a strange one, Villa do have a lot of forward options but he’s obviously someone who’s impressed.”

How did Ryan Kent fare at Rangers under Steven Gerrard?

Rangers completed the permanent signing of Kent from Premier League side Liverpool in 2019 for a deal worth up to £7.5m according to Sky Sports.



The winger put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Ibrox, having spent the previous season on loan with Rangers. He scored six goals in all competitions during that campaign, as well as providing nine assists.

Last season he was a part of the Rangers team that won the Scottish Premiership title to stop Celtic from a famous ten in a row.

He would be a useful asset for Gerrard at Villa as someone who already understands his philosophy, but the Midlands side do already have a number of options in his position.

As well as summer signings Bailey and Buendia, Gerrard has Trezeguet, Betrand Troare and Anwar El Ghazi to choose from out wide.

