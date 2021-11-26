Everton latest news: 20 y/o academy product 'has a big future' at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Anthony Gordon has got a big future at Everton.



Everton appointed Rafa Benitez as manager during the summer following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, with the Spaniard putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Goodison Park.



Gordon featured last term under Ancelotti for the Everton first team and has also made nine Premier League appearances for Benitez so far during this campaign.

How has Gordon fared so far at Everton?

The 20-year-old has featured as both a left and right winger under Benitez this season and also represented England at U21 level during the recent international break against Georgia.



Gordon has represented the Toffees since the age of eleven but did have a loan spell away from Goodison Park last season with Championship outfit Preston North End, where he made eleven appearances for the club.



Since first breaking into the team under Ancelotti, Gordon has returned five assists in 29 outings - that's excluding his two-minute debut in the Europa League way back in 2017.

That return of setups highlights Gordon's potential and if he can build upon his output in the coming seasons, the youngster could prove to be Everton's next big star.

What has Paul Brown said about Anthony Gordon?

Whilst only young, Brown believes that Gordon has a big future at Everton and also rates the player's work rate.



Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s always getting about and he’s a trier, really gets about the pitch, does his job and does what he’s told, and I think he’s got a big future at Everton.”

How much game-time will Gordon get this season?

It's certainly encouraging that despite his age, two elite managers in Ancelotti and Benitez have both sought to include Gordon in their first-team plans.

That alone suggests the attacking prospect is along the right trajectory.

In terms of game-time this season, one thing working in his favour is Everton's limited depth.



Benitez could only spend £1.8m on new signings in the summer and while he brought in two wingers - Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend - Everton still lack cover out wide, with Alex Iwobi and Richarlison the only obvious first-team alternatives.

There is perhaps a more immediate concern that managers are often reluctant to utilise youngsters when in need of results, and Everton have suffered four defeats in their last six games.

Nonetheless, considering the potential Gordon has already shown and the size of Everton's squad, it seems likely he'll get more opportunities throughout the campaign.

