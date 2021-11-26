Wolves transfer news: £3.8m Bruno Lage target could 'hit the ground running' at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks Enner Valencia would be able to settle in quicker at Wolves than Fabio Silva and Willian Jose if he moves to Molineux.

The forward previously played for West Ham and Everton between 2014 and 2017, and a return to the Premier League appears to be a possibility.

What's the latest news involving Enner Valencia?

The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but his contract is set to expire in 2023.

With a little over 18 months left on his deal, he could be looking for a move away soon, and according to reports from Deportes via Aksam, Wolves are keen on the striker.

The Premier League outfit are reportedly ready to offer Fenerbahce €4.5m (£3.8m) for his signature, and the Turkish giants may be open to accepting this fee given their current financial difficulties.

What has Hatfield said about Valencia potentially joining Wolves?

Wolves have not had the best of luck with centre forwards recently. Jose joined the club for the second half of last season on loan, but scored just once in 18 appearances, while Silva is still on Wolves' books, but has only netted four times in 45 matches.

However, Hatfield has suggested that things could be different if Wolves manage to sign Valencia.

Talking about Valencia, he told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s much more likely to hit the ground running than either a really young player like Silva or someone who’s come in from abroad and has not seen the league before like Willian Jose.”

Would Valencia be a good signing for Wolves?

Valencia does have previous Premier League experience, which could hold him in good stead for a return to England.

Then again, he was hardly prolific when he was on these shores before. In 75 league appearances for West Ham and Everton, he managed just 11 goals.

Furthermore, having recently turned 32, it could be argued that his best days may be behind him.

Still, he did find the net on 12 occasions in Turkey's top division last term, suggesting that he does still have something left to offer, and if he is happy to come in as a back-up option to the likes of Raul Jimenez and Hee-chan Hwang, he could turn out to be a useful addition to the squad in January.

