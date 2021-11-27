Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Sunday afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo will come face-to-face with Chelsea in a competitive setting for the first time since January 2009.

The Manchester United superstar will be hoping for far more success against the Blues in his second spell at Old Trafford, as his current record isn't exactly great.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo faced Chelsea 15 times in all competitions and was on the winning side on just five occasions.

And what will really bug him is the fact that he scored just one goal in that time.

Okay, that strike was at least in the 2008 Champions League final, although that doesn't really make Ronaldo's record versus the west London outfit any better overall.

It means that at the time of writing, the Portuguese superstar has failed to beat a Chelsea goalkeeper in Premier League action, a fact that will certainly surprise a lot of people.

How will Ralf Rangnick revolutionise & save Manchester United? | Football Terrace

However, that shouldn't really be the case, because Ronaldo controversially had a goal disallowed in his last appearance against the Blues.

It would have been one of the cleverest goals in Premier League history as well...

United performed an ingenious corner routine that began with Wayne Rooney strolling over to the quadrant and secretly taking the set-piece while the Chelsea players were totally oblivious.

Rooney then walked away and Ryan Giggs took over, the Welshman dribbling forward with the ball and then picking out Ronaldo, who nearly burst the net with a thumping header.

But United's celebrations were cut short due to the fact the linesman had raised his flag, which resulted in Howard Webb disallowing the goal.

Should it have counted? Well, we certainly believe so and you can make up your own mind by watching the incident in full below.

Video: Ronaldo's disallowed goal vs Chelsea in 2009

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Elite-level creativity being punished, you just hate to see it.

Thankfully for United, the linesman's unnecessary flag that prevented them from enjoying their innovative set-piece routine didn't prove to be costly at all.

Nemanja Vidic actually scored from the re-taken corner, before second half goals from Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov sealed an emphatic 3-0 home win.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

United went on to win the Premier League that season, pipping arch rivals Liverpool to English football's biggest prize by just four points.

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

News Now - Sport News