Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nani has announced he is leaving Orlando City.

The Portuguese forward joined the Major League Soccer outfit in 2019.

He scored 31 times in 88 outings during his stint at the club.

"Orlando is a city I can call home, with great people and fantastic supporters, but my contract has ended and there was a decision by the club not to extend it," Nani wrote on Twitter.

"It was an honour captaining the club for its first-ever playoff appearances and reaching the final of the MLS is Back Tournament.

"I shall never forget how the fans and community supported me and my family ever since the moment we arrived in Florida. You will have in me a friend and a fan for the future. I wish you all the best."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Nani has had a brilliant career. He's played for the likes of Manchester United, Valencia, and Lazio, as well as appearing 112 times for Portugal.

But who makes it into his dream five-a-side team of players he's played alongside? He answered that question in 2020.

View who he selected below...

GK: David de Gea

"David De Gea, for me one of the best in the world and a good friend of mine.

"But he must bring his glasses with him because he can't see anything without them. It's true."

DEF: Bruno Alves

"For a defender, he has a lot of technique. If you need to play, he can. If you need to destroy, he's there."

MDF: Deco

"Deco, one of my idols. I learned a lot with him. His technique fits very well for five-a-side."

MDF: Paul Scholes

"Great control of the ball, great vision."

How will Ralf Rangnick Revolutionise & Save Manchester United? | The Football Terrace

FWD: Cristiano Ronaldo

"Cristiano Ronaldo with all of his skills, fast feet. He learned a lot from me in the youth, he knows, he knows."

Nani has played with so many legends in his career. The fact that players including Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney don't make his five-a-side-team shows how much talent he's played with.

Now 35, Nani still has some years left in the tank and could return to a club in Europe.

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News