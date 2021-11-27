Tottenham latest news: Fresh claim emerges on 136-cap star's future after transfer link

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown thinks that Hugo Lloris' return to form means that Tottenham won't be looking to bring in a replacement for him.

The Frenchman, who's currently in his tenth season in north London since joining from Lyon, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and hasn't yet had concrete talks over a new deal.

Therefore, Lloris could depart next summer, but Brown doesn't expect that to be the case.

What's the latest news with Lloris?

According to WhoScored, the 34-year-old has been Spurs' ninth-best player this term, although that perhaps doesn't tell the full story.

During those heavy defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal and even Manchester United, had it not been for Lloris' performances, Tottenham could have lost by far more.

In fact, only five other goalkeepers in the Premier League have made more saves than Lloris' 37, with a couple of those coming when Spurs trailed Leeds 1-0 on Sunday.

Furthermore, Lloris has kept four clean sheets this season and is one of just two goalkeepers in the league this term to have stopped champions Manchester City from scoring.

Lloris, capped 136 times by France, might turn 35 next month, but is showing no signs of letting up, and Brown therefore doesn't think that Antonio Conte will be looking to replace him.

What did Brown say about Lloris?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment, Lloris seems to have found his form again, so I would find it a bit strange if he was to suddenly leave Spurs unless there's a better move and I can't see Spurs replacing him."

Which goalkeepers have Tottenham been linked with?

The most recent name is Jordan Pickford, with Conte reportedly looking to bring in a British-based goalkeeper.

However, even before the Italian's arrival, Spurs have been linked with homegrown keepers.

Last summer, the name of Sam Johnstone was being thrown about and he's since been touted as a potential Lloris replacement, whilst Dean Henderson, who's out of favour at Manchester United, is being thrown into the hat.

But with Lloris playing some of the best football of his career, there's no need for Conte to be looking at bringing in another goalkeeper, with other problems more urgent to address.

