Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: How Can You Get the Cinnabar Spindle?

The release of Genshin Impact 2.3 Update saw the Cinnabar Spindle come to the game, but how can you get hold of the weapon?

The Cinnabar Spindle is a new four-star signature weapon that can be wielded by Albedo in the game. Players can get hold of the new weapon by completing certain challenges.

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event was also brought to the game as part of the 2.3 Update, and it has brought some intriguing training challenges for players. However, before players can access these, they will need to complete two quests that revolve around Dragonspine and a 'thief' that has stolen Albedo's notes.

The Cinnabar Spindle can be acquired by players as a reward by completing one of the mini-events in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms release.

Here's everything you need to know about getting Albedo's signature weapon in Genshin Impact, including how to refine the Cinnabar Spindle to max out the potential of the weapon.

How To Get the Cinnabar Spindle

As noted, players will need to complete one of the mini-events in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. The event contains three parts, with the first two already available in the game and the third expected to be released in late November 2021.

Here are the two currently available Shadows Amidst Snowstorms mini-events:

Born of the Snow

Dragonspine Special Training

Born of the Snow is the mini-event that players will need to complete to get a hold of the Cinnabar Spindle in Genshin Impact 2.3 Update. It is worth noting that players do need to complete the Dragonspine Special Training to complete Born of the Snow.

To complete the mini-event, players will need to collect snowman components and assemble a Puffy Snowman near Dragonspine.

As mentioned, to actually get the Snowman components, players need to complete the tracker training that is currently available as part of the Dragonspine Special Training mini-event.

Players can get the Snowman components by locating and melting eight piles of snow. Once players have melted the piles, they will drop Snowman components such as hats, arms, scarves, noses and more.

