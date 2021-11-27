FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos Mid Icon SBC: Is it Worth Completing? Cost and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Mid Icon Roberto Carlos SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Brazilian footballing legend?

Carlos joins several other Icon SBCs in FIFA 22, with a few of the greatest footballers of all time being available for players to get as massively powerful cards in FUT.

Icons are always going to be high-ticket items in the FIFA Ultimate Team system, and Carlos represents one of the best options at LB in the game.

There are already a number of individual Icon Card SBCs available in the game, with Chelsea legend Petr Cech also currently available to complete.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Roberto Carlos SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

How to Complete the Roberto Carlos SBC

Players will be looking at around 780,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a massive outlay for the Brazilian legend.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Roberto Carlos SBC in FIFA 22:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Nerazzurri

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

El Hombre Bala

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Selecao

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

88-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Considering that Carlos is one of the best free-kick cards in the FUT system, he has great pace and overall defensive stats? Then yes, it is worth completing this SBC, especially if you've got the fodder or coins to spend.

