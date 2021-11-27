Minecraft 1.18 Update Cliffs and Caves Part 2: What is the Official Release Time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Minecraft 1.18 Update will be bringing some more massive features to the game but what is the official release time of the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update?

Mojang has been promising some huge changes for the game, with the Cliffs and Caves update having already had to be split between two different releases, namely 1.17 and 1.18.

Here’s everything you need to know about the official release times of Minecraft 1.18 Update Cliffs and Caves Part 2.

Read More: Minecraft 1.18 Update Cliffs and Caves Part 2: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Minecraft 1.18 Update Release Time

Players have been eagerly anticipating the final part of the massive Caves & Cliffs update finally being added to the official Minecraft servers, and now we have an official date and time.

Mojang recently confirmed that the 1.18 Update will be released on all platforms on Tuesday 30th December 2021.

Players can expect to see the Minecraft 1.18 Update Caves & Cliffs Part II update in the game at around 10 am PST.

Read More: Minecraft: How Can I Download and Install Mods? (Complete Guide)

Minecraft New Biomes

The release of Minecraft 1.18 will see players be able to explore two new cave biomes and six new mountain sub-biomes.

As well as this, the world generation heights are being pushed both up and down. The new caves being brought to the game can generate till Y59.

The new mountain biomes being introduced are jagged peaks, frozen peaks, stony peaks, groves, meadows and snowy slopes. The new cave biomes are the dripstone caves and the lush caves.

Read More: Minecraft: How To Use Cheats and Commands (Complete Guide)

Maintenance times for the update have not yet been confirmed however they are expected to be revealed in the next couple of days ahead of the release.

It is likely that the maintenance will be taking place a few hours before the official release of the update, so players should expect to not be able to play Minecraft online from around 5 am PST to 10 am PST, although this is not officially confirmed by Mojang themselves.

Read More: Minecraft: What are the Best Weapons in the Game?

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Minecraft News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News