Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: How To Get Alkahest

The release of Genshin Impact 2.3 Update saw the Cinnabar Spindle come to the game, but how can you get Alkahest to refine the weapon?

The Cinnabar Spindle is a new four-star signature weapon, that can be wielded by Albedo in the game. Players can get hold of the new weapon by completing specific challenges.

Alkahest is a weapon refinement material for the event-exclusive sword, which can be obtained by completing the Shadows Amidst Snowstorm event which was recently added to the game as part of the 2.3 Update.

Players looking to use Albedo in the game would be best suited to trying to unlock the Cinnabar Spindle, as it is a fantastic weapon for the character.

The Favonius Alchemist can benefit from the Spindle as it has DEF stats for its secondary stat. As well as this, the passive skill will increase the wielder's Elemental Skill based on the character's defence ratio.

Here's everything you need to know about refining the Cinnabar Spindle by obtaining Alkahest in Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, including how to get hold of the weapon refinement material.

How to Get Alkahest

Alkahest is a limited refinement material in Genshin Impact, and can only be purchased from the Event Shop for the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

You can get to the Event Shop by opening the Events Overview and selecting the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms page in the menu.

Right now, you can only buy two Alkahests in the Training Rewards section of the menu. The remaining two Alkahests are available behind the Trial Trophies section.

The Trial Trophies section is still locked, and it will only open in-game after four days. The developers do this as a way to stop players from finishing all of the rewards during the first day of the event.

How to Use Alkahest

Players can use the Alkahest by opening the Cinnabar Spindle interface in the game. If you've got the sword already equipped to a character, then open that Character's page and select Weapons before then clicking on Enhance.

Now that you've got the weapon interface open, click on Refine at the bottom of the selections in the top left-hand corner of the screen. If you've got Alkahest then this should be the only option available as a weapon refinement.

The whole process will cost 1000 Mora, which isn't much at all to give away for the refinement of this great weapon for Albedo.

