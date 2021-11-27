West Ham transfer news: David Moyes 'will try and get' January addition in key area

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown expects West Ham to try and sign another centre-back in January.

The Hammers have made a fine start to the season and sit fourth after 12 matches, but recently lost Angelo Ogbonna, who's set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an ACL injury sustained against Liverpool earlier this month.

Therefore, with just three recognised senior centre-backs at his disposal, Brown has tipped David Moyes to try and bring in another when the window opens.

What are West Ham's current options?

Moyes is not yet down to the bare bones, but with his side fighting on four fronts, three defenders wouldn't appear enough, especially ahead of a hectic festive period and games in the Carabao Cup and Europa League to come before Christmas.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Kurt Zouma is arguably West Ham's best defender and is likely to remain ever-present, regardless of injuries elsewhere.

Beyond that, Moyes has Issa Diop, who's yet to play a minute of Premier League football this season and Craig Dawson, who started last season in the Championship with Watford, but has proved a shrewd signing from the Hammers.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Dawson was starting every week until Zouma arrived and has replaced Ogbonna in the XI since his injury, which suggests he's comfortably above Diop in the pecking order.

But with the FA Cup starting in January and European knockout stages the following month, Brown reckons that West Ham need another body to help those three with the workload.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think a more experienced defender could be quite useful to Moyes and do think they will try and get one."

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

Who are West Ham most likely to sign?

Moyes is most likely to have a list of targets, but based on previous links, James Tarkowski would be close to the top of that list.

Furthermore, the Burnley centre-back has just six months left on his contract, which means he could be available for a cut-price.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

However, the Evening Standard believe that Burnley are still asking for £20m, which could price the Hammers out of a deal considering they could sign him for nothing at the end of the season.

But West Ham could also face competition for his signature, with Newcastle linked following their recent takeover.

News Now - Sport News