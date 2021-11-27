Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another busy night for WWE with Friday Night SmackDown taking place for the first time since Survivor Series.

Moments after Sami Zayn cheated Jeff Hardy out of the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to earn the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kayla Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar's indefinite suspension had been lifted and he was returning to Friday Night SmackDown next week.

Roman Reigns basked in his dominance as he awaits his next challenger

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown and wanted nothing to do with the rumors of a possible lifting of Brock Lesnar's indefinite suspension.

After Paul Heyman publicly admonished Kayla Braxton for attempting to bring up these rumors, the confident Head of the Table expounded on his dominance over what he characterized as "losers" including The Beast and WWE Champion Big E.

Reigns then made it clear that as he didn't care who won the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal in the SmackDown main event to earn the right to challenge him. Regardless of the winner, he said would smash them too.

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre joined forces with The Charismatic Enigma in an attempt to get the last laugh on their opponents Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. In the height of the action, the formidable tandem did just that. After McIntyre knocked Corbin out of the ring and hit Madcap Moss with a Claymore Kick.

It paved the way for home state North Carolina Superstar Jeff Hardy to hit the Swanton Bomb for the huge victory.

Cesaro def. Ridge Holland

With Sheamus joining the SmackDown commentary team, The Celtic Warrior's watched as his former tag team partner Cesaro rose above The Bar and overcame The Celtic Warrior’s new protégé Ridge Holland with a quick pin.

Angel def. Rick Boogs in a Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown

After Rick Boogs helped assure Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura’s victory over Angel last week, the Los Lotharios Superstar took on The Head-Banging Herald with Thanksgiving leftovers on several tables at ringside.

When Humberto grabbed Boogs guitar to throw him off his game, The King of Strong Style took him out and sent him back into a table of leftover food. The distraction, however, allowed Angel to hit the Wing Clipper and pick up the three-count.

Charlotte Flair hit Toni Storm with a two pies to the face

After SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returned from Survivor Series and made it clear that when Becky Lynch cheated to beat her, she proved that The Queen is better then her.

Then, when Toni Storm interrupted the outspoken titleholder, an altercation ensured and Flair hit Storm with two different pies that were still at ringside from the Leftovers Throwdown.

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

After Naomi picked up the tag team victory by scoring a quick, yes effective pin fall on Natalya, Sonya Deville was on hand to stand and clap for her. Perhaps finding the response insincere, Naomi confronted the WWE Official. Sonya continued to clap nonetheless.

Sami Zayn stole the Black Friday Battle Royal to become Roman Reigns’ next challenger, Brock Lesner's suspension lifted

Prior to the Black Friday Battle Royal, Drew McIntyre was not happy to be excluded from contest and stormed in with his beloved sword Angela to clear the ring of competitors.

In the height of the subsequent high-stakes free-for-all. North Carolinas' own Jeff Hardy survived both Sheamus and Happy Corbin and looked to be the victor.

He overlooked Sami Zayn, however, who snuck up behind him and eliminated The Charismatic Enigma to earn the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns!

Before he could celebrate his victory, however, Kayla Braxton revealed the shocking news that Brock Lesner was no longer suspended and we going to be on SmackDown next week!

