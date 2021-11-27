Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Next week is shaping up to be a big one for WWE, as the company is promoting the returns of BOTH Brock Lesnar and Edge.

At the end of last night's Friday Night SmackDown, Kayla Braxton announced that not only had Brock Lesnar's suspension been lifted, but the former champion was set to appear next week.

Many people had expected Brock Lesnar to return to WWE on the December 10 episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles, but his return is going to be happening the week prior.

The last time Brock Lesnar was seen was on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, where Brock Lesnar attacked WWE officials and Adam Pearce, resulting in his suspension.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar was defeated in the main event by Universal Champion Roman Reigns after some questionable interference by Paul Heyman.

Crown Jewel went a lot better for Edge, as the WWE Hall of Famer was able to defeat Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match that many are calling one of the best bouts of the year.

Speaking of Edge, WWE announced during SmackDown last night that the former WWE Champion is going to be returning to TV on Monday Night Raw next week.

There is currently no word on what Edge is going to be doing on the show, just that WWE is promoting that he is going to appear.

Also announced for the show are singles matches between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and Big E.

You can watch WWE Raw & SmackDown next week live here in the UK over on BT Sport.

